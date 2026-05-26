Anarchist Cook

Anarchist Cook

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Terry Theocharides's avatar
Terry Theocharides
5d

Wow Keith, powerful writing. I can’t say that I agree with everything, but the freedom of speech, gathering and protest should never be compromised. The same goes for fighting homelessness and the Palestine genocide. Thank you for all that you do

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includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
5d

"predictive policing" means pre-crime, you do not have to commit a crime when just thinking about it is grounds for "enforcement"

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