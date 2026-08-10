Anarchist Cook

Anarchist Cook

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Last Hippy🌵🎸
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"... Our hope was that every time people announced that Food Not Bombs had arrived to pick up the surplus groceries or saw our banner, as in Watson’s theory, the idea would take hold and the public would organize to divert military spending to domestic programs. ..." ~ The Honorable Keith McHenry ROCKS! 🎸🌵

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