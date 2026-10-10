Anarchist Cook

Anarchist Cook

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Bernie Kellman's avatar
Bernie Kellman
Oct 11

Any path to buying kindle/online version of Soup Street ?

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Gavin Mounsey's avatar
Gavin Mounsey
Oct 11Edited

Thanks for taking the time to recount the experience being harassed by the statist goons here.

The good people of this land would have benefited from your presence. Thank you for trying to share your gifts here, and shame on the corrupt government for doing what they did.

I will add this behavior on the part of our border people to the long list of reasons why I will never celebrate Canada Day

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/why-i-will-never-celebrate-canada

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