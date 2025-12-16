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“YOU’RE BANNED FOR LIFE”
The entitled liberals of Silicon Valley, their genocides, wars and the building of a digital panopticon.
May 26
•
Keith McHenry
16
5
5
April 2026
ARMAGEDDON’S PROMISE
The first nuclear end times generation
Apr 28
•
Keith McHenry
12
2
DESPERATION NATION
People in America shouldn't be so desperate to get a peanut butter and jelly sandwich that they lose their life.
Apr 16
•
Keith McHenry
19
3
6
EMBRACE THE COMPASSION OF COMMUNITY
Our message of food not bombs is needed more today than at any time in our 46 year history,
Apr 5
•
Keith McHenry
19
3
3
March 2026
IRAN'S VICTORY IS EVERYONE'S VICTORY
The 250 years of US terror and genocides could be forced to come to an end by the brave men and women of Iran
Mar 17
•
Keith McHenry
26
3
9
OPERATION EPIC FUCKUP
Escaping the End Times Holy War
Mar 5
•
Keith McHenry
23
8
7
February 2026
SATAN’S PLAYHOUSE
Indivisible is invisible and compassion on trial in Fort Worth Texas
Feb 23
•
Keith McHenry
8
2
4
A CABAL OF SATANIC ZIONIST CHILD-RAPING CANNIBALS ARE SENDING US TO WAR
Where is the movement against the war on Iran?
Feb 17
•
Keith McHenry
42
9
15
ERASING US
The longest night of the year promised to be another cold struggle for our homeless friends.
Feb 4
•
Keith McHenry
11
4
5
December 2025
ANOTHER FBI INVENTED TERRORIST PLOT
Audrey Carroll, 30 , Zachary Page, 32, Dante Gaffield, 24 and Tina Lai, 41 were arrested in what is likely an FBI invented terrorist plot.
Dec 16, 2025
•
Keith McHenry
19
3
8
THE CURRENT STATE OF STATE REPRESSION
Food Not Bombs also has a 45 year history of defending human and animal rights.
Dec 12, 2025
•
Keith McHenry
17
3
8
EMPIRE COLLAPSE
Could this open a path to a future of community and compassion?
Dec 11, 2025
•
Keith McHenry
16
4
4
© 2026 Keith McHenry
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